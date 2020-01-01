Elliott signs first professional contract with Liverpool

English midfielder Harvey Elliot has signed his first professional contract with .

The 17-year-old expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Monday, telling the Reds official website: “I think since the first day I've walked in, it's been an indescribable journey so far.

“I think now to top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family. I'm excited to see what the future holds and I'm just excited to give everything to the club and the fans.”

