Al-Nassr have slipped away from the elite in the Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League), after suffering another surprise defeat through a historic comeback by Al-Feiha.

Al-Nassr's Under-21 side lost 3-2 to Al-Feiha in Sunday's clash on their own pitch in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the fourth round of the Joy Elite League competition.

Strangely enough, the youngsters of "the Global Club" had raced two goals clear. Youssef Al-Tahan and Abdulrahman Al-Anazi struck in the 19th and 28th minutes respectively.

Al-Nassr led by two clean goals as the first half ran into stoppage time. Then it fell apart. Al-Feiha levelled with two goals in three added minutes through Mohammed Al-Duwaish and Muath Al-Habib.

Eight minutes from time, Fahad Al-Hubaishi snatched the killer winning goal for Al-Feiha, leaving Al-Nassr's players unable to fight back in the scoreline.

The youngsters' stumble came 24 hours after the first team's own slip on Saturday, a 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Defeat makes it two in a row for Al-Nassr's Under-21 side this season, despite having played only three matches. They lost 2-1 to Al-Fateh in the last round.

Rather than climb back among the elite, Al-Nassr dropped to fifteenth in the standings with just three points, a position that fails to qualify for the knockout stages at the end of the season.