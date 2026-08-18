Nigeria's George Ilenikhena couldn't hide his delight after lighting up his first start for Al-Ittihad, crediting a strong pre-season for the display.

The Al-Ittihad striker helped his side to a 3-0 win over Al-Najma on Tuesday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah, in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

Two of those goals belonged to Ilenikhena, both inside the first 45 minutes. He struck in the 16th and 38th minutes, rifling home with his left foot each time, the first from inside the box and the second from distance.

Explaining the performance, the Nigerian striker told the "Thmanyah" channels: "I worked hard during the pre-season, to be ready for this season, and for the start of my journey with the team, and that is why I am happy."

He added: "Last season is now in the past, and now we focus on the present. I am working hard with the support and trust of the coach, and all members of the technical staff and the players, and I am ready to help the team in the best way."

On his goal celebration, he concluded: "I came up with my celebration with my friends, and I used to perform it in Monaco before I came here, so I repeated it today with the two goals."

This was the 20-year-old's first start since his move to Al-Ittihad from Monaco in last winter's transfer window.