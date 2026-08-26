In a surprise move that shook football and political circles in Spain, Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, announced the cancellation of the World Cup champions' celebration ceremony that had been scheduled for Thursday at the Camp Nou stadium, replacing it with a celebratory event for the Catalan independence flag, "the Estelada", against the backdrop of an assault he described as "violent and disproportionate" suffered by a minor member of the club at the hands of the Spanish National Police.

Laporta announced his decision today, Wednesday, in the wake of the scenes at the Martínez Valero stadium last Sunday, before Barcelona's match against Elche. There, police officers assaulted one of the club's minor members merely for carrying the Catalan independence flag.

Laporta condemned what happened in a strongly worded statement. He confirmed the club had already contacted the victim's family to offer every form of support, and he described the scenes that circulated as "shocking".

The Catalan club's president said: "There will be no celebration for the World Cup champions, but rather a celebration of the Catalan independence flag will be held. This flag represents the thinking of many Barcelona fans and Catalans, and it falls within the framework of freedom of expression, which must be respected."

Defending the Catalan symbol, Laporta added: "Spain defines itself as a democratic state governed by the rule of law, where freedom of expression is a fundamental right. The Catalan independence flag represents our aspirations to freedom, and it must be raised peacefully without endangering the safety of those who carry it."

The decision to cancel the celebration came "because using football as a source of conflict serves no one", Laporta explained, stressing that the circumstances are not appropriate for holding the ceremony scheduled around Thursday's match against Athletic Bilbao.

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The club revealed that it had officially informed the Royal Spanish Football Federation of the decision, noting that the federation "fully understands the matter". Laporta closed his statement with a clear message: "Football must be a means of unity, not of igniting conflict."

As for the alternative event, the flag celebration is not organised directly by the club. Catalan civil associations run it, namely "Òmnium, the ANC, and Peñes", underlining the popular dimension of the cause.

Barcelona demanded an immediate investigation and punishment for those responsible for the assault as soon as the facts are confirmed, with one aim: "that Barcelona fans and Catalans be able to carry the Estelada flag without endangering their physical safety".