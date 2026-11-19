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Stephan El Shaarawy reflects on his past, present and future.

The Genoa forward, formerly of Roma and AC Milan, said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The young Stephan who wanted to reach Serie A and the national team can be proud of what he has done. Perhaps the 20-year-old top scorer at AC Milan expected a little more. But that goes for anyone: I am satisfied with my career, with what I have left behind and passed on to those who cared about me".

"My second year at AC Milan was the most prolific and the best of my career; in the years that followed, I had two injuries that kept me out for a very long time. They were not easy periods, I wasn't playing and I was frustrated. Everything happened quickly, in a very intense year on and off the pitch: my first sponsorship deals, my first adverts, my first magazine covers. You find yourself in a world much bigger than you, one that certainly isn't easy to navigate. It took balance to handle the good times and the bad. I had a lot of support from my family, who helped me get back on my feet, but the time had also come for a change, so I tried a different experience at Monaco".

"Then, fortunately, Roma came along: a complete change, a rebirth marked by a volleyed backheel goal in front of the Sud stand on my debut. My spell in China with Shanghai Shenhua? I can't deny that the financial aspect played an important part in my decision. The experience wasn't bad, but it was very difficult: Covid broke out, the league stopped for 7 months, I couldn't return to Shanghai because of quarantine, so I decided to end my time there and return to Roma. Everything was perfect except that Europa League final, which would have changed the club's history. Someone didn't let us win it".

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He was referring to English referee Anthony Taylor's officiating in the final, which Sevilla won on penalties in Budapest on 31 May 2023.

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"I grew up here at Genoa, so coming back was a truly special feeling. It felt different: I had come home. But I need to score in front of the Nord stand; that would bring things full circle".

"Daniele De Rossi played an important part. I had received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, but I needed to feel alive. I found him just as I had left him at Roma: a person of great character, a leader, which is how I had always seen him in the dressing room. He knows how to motivate, how to fire people up and what to say to the team, always in the right way and at the right time. A great person and a knowledgeable manager".

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"It was lovely to meet Robinho's son again here in Genoa. Junior showed me the photos of me and his father, and of us playing at Milanello. Seeing one generation give way to the next is striking; it doesn't make me feel very young".