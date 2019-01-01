Ekuban’s strike helps Trabzonspor maintain Europa League hopes

The Ghanaian striker found the back of the net as the Black Sea Storm earned a valuable draw away from home

Caleb Ekuban scored as Trabzonspor held Sparta Praha to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their qualification clash on Thursday.

The 25-year-old inspired a second-half comeback for his side as his goal and assist helped the Turkish side come from two goals down to claim a draw at Generali Arena.

Costa Nhamoinesu got Sparta Praha of to a flying start with his goal in the 16th minute of the encounter.

Guelor Kanga then scored the hosts’ second of the evening in the 68th minute.

However, Ekuban pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd minute and was on hand to assist Alexander Sorloth’s 89th-minute equaliser, to give Unai Karaman’s men the advantage going into next week’s second leg clash.

The Ghanaian striker was withdrawn in stoppage time for Dogan Erdogan while compatriot Benjamin Tetteh was introduced in the 80th minute for the hosts.

’s duo of John Obi Mikel and Anthony Nwakaeme featured for the Turkish side; with the former withdrawn in the 46th minute for goalscorer Alexander Sorloth, while the latter played the entire duration of the game.

The two teams will meet in for the reverse fixture next Thursday.