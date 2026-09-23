Ekkelenkamp suddenly gets a team-mate at Udinese who won the Champions League four times

David Alaba will continue his career at Udinese, Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday morning. The centre-back has reached a verbal agreement with the Italian club.

Alaba has been a free agent since leaving Real Madrid last summer. In recent years, the Austrian has struggled repeatedly with injuries.

It is striking that Alaba did not sign for a club earlier. The defender still had a good World Cup with Austria last summer and is now fully fit.

In recent weeks, Alaba had been in talks with Inter Miami, Hamburg SV, Union Berlin, Al-Sadd FC and Mexico's Club América. Udinese ultimately won the race.

There, Alaba will play alongside Jurgen Ekkelenkamp. The former Ajax player has been under contract with the Italian club since 2024.

Few footballers in the world can match Alaba's list of honours. He won the German title ten times with Bayern Munich and was crowned Spanish champion twice with Real Madrid.

He also lifted the German Cup six times and won the domestic cup once with Real Madrid. On top of that, he won the Champions League four times, twice with Bayern and twice with Real Madrid.