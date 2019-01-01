Ejuke scores brace in SC Heerenveen’s comeback win over Veldwijk’s Sparta Rotterdam

Thanks to the former Nigeria youth international’s second half double, the Super Frisians edged out the Castle Lords on Saturday

Chidera Ejuke was SC Heerenveen’s hero as his second-half goals sealed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam in Saturday’s Eredivisie fixture.

A defensive mishap saw the visitors take a 26th minute lead through Lars Veldwijk’s header to silence the home fans at Abe Lenstra Stadium.

However, Johnny Jansen’s men put up a commendable second half display to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Ejuke levelled matters in the 73rd minutes after dribbling past Dirk Abels before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Ariel Harush.

Six minutes later, he completed his brace in similar fashion to send the Castle Lords home with heads bowed low.

The goal was the Nigerian’s sixth of the season as the Super Frisians now sit in seventh position with 21 points after 13 league outings.

’s Veldwijk lasted for 72 minutes before ’s Halil Dervisoglu took his place. The defeat sees Sparta drop to 11th after accruing 16 points.

Ejuke will be hoping to add to his goals when his team travel to third-placed Eindhoven.