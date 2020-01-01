Ejide leaks five goals as Mensah’s Bnei Yehuda run riot

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper was beaten five times as Sharon Mimer’s men were brushed aside at the Bloomfield Stadium on Saturday

Ex- international Austin Ejide conceded five goals as Hapoel Hadera crumbled 5-0 away at Bnei Yehuda in Saturday’s Israeli top-flight relegation play-offs.

Fuelled by a first-half brace by Shay Mazor, the visitors were decimated at the Bloomfield Stadium.

Poised for a win after two consecutive draws against Hapoel Haifa and Hapoel Kfar Saba, the hosts started the game on a shining note-taking a 10th minute lead through Mazor.

Four minutes later, Mazor took advantage of Hadera’s rickety backline comprising of Dia Lababidi, Hagay Goldenberg, Wesam Rabah, Yarin Hassan and Yahav Guefinkel to beat Ejide the second time.

Things got worse for Sharon Mimer’s team in the 18th minute with Ben Shimoni making it three goals for the home team as the first-half ended 3-0.

Hapoel Hadera put up a more organised defending in the second half but were beaten the fourth time by substitute Ayi Kangani in the 71st minute. Kangani had replaced Matan Baltaxa on the hour mark.

Ariel Lazmi completed the obliteration with eight minutes left to play as the visitors returned home with heads bowed low.

Saturday’s game was Ejide’s 27th Israeli topflight outing of the season as his team stays second in the relegation-playoffs table with 35 points from 28 outings.

Togo’s Didier Kougbenya and Cote d’Ivoire’s Jonathan Cisse were not dressed by manager Mimer while Anglo-Nigerian Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe was an unused substitute.

For Yehuda, ’s Joseph Mensah was an unused substitute while ’s Mihlali Mayambela was not listed by manager Elisha Levy. The Lions have now garnered 38 points from 28 games to lead the playoffs log.

They are guests of Maccabi Netanya on Monday while Hadera would be aiming to end their run of five matches without a win when they welcome Hapoel Kfar Saba to the Netanya Stadium on Saturday.

Since leaving Bastia in 2009, Ejide has spent over 11 seasons in Israel – featuring for Hapoel Petah Tikva, Hapoel Be'er Sheva before joining Hapoel Hadera in 2017.

Before drawing the curtain on his international career, the 36-year-old featured 34 times for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Namibia on June 16, 2001.

To his credit, he made Nigeria’s World Cup squad on three occasions and five appearances. He was Berti Vogts’ first-choice goalkeeper during the 2008 Afcon staged in Ghana.