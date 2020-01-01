Ejaria and Meite score to help Reading return to winning ways against Bristol City

The Anglo-Nigerian and the Ivory Coast international were on the scoresheet as the Royals ended their five-game winless run

Ovie Ejaria and Yakou Meite found the back of the net to help Reading secure a 3-1 victory over in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Royals last won a game in October against , losing against Coventry City, , and Bournemouth before playing out a draw with on Wednesday.

Ejaria and Meite made key contributions to ensure Veljko Paunovic’s men returned to winning ways at Madejski Stadium.

The game started on a high tempo with both sides aiming to open the scoring but despite their efforts, the first half ended without a goal.

After the restart, however, Ejaria broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after receiving a timely pass from Lucas Joao.

Nahki Wells levelled proceedings for Bristol City in the 73rd minute, Meite then restored the lead to Reading three minutes later before Joao sealed the victory with a fine strike at the death.

Ejaria featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Tomas Esteves while Meite made ways for international Sone Aluko.

international Famara Diedhiou was on parade for 56 minutes before he was replaced by Chris Martin but could not help his side to avoid defeat.

Ejaria has now scored two goals and provided two assists in nine league appearances for Reading in the current campaign while Meite has five goals in 10 games.

Victory in the encounter has moved the Royals to the third spot on the Championship table after gathering 26 points from 14 games.

The African stars will hope to help Reading continue their impressive form when they take on on December 2.