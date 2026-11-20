Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might encounter geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match has an official broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.

Visit the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster for full access to the match.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Deutsche Bank Park

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Saturday, 13 December 2026.

Just one place separates them: Frankfurt are tenth and Hoffenheim ninth. Both are mid-table, but they are looking to move in different directions.

Frankfurt arrive with three wins and two draws from their last five competitive matches, a run that points to a settled side under coach Adolf Hütter. They most recently drew 2-2 at Paderborn, after convincing wins over Hamburger SV in the league and cup.

Hoffenheim have been less consistent under Christian Ilzer. They beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and Schalke 2-1, then lost to Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup. TSG have yet to find consistency.

The fixture has already become a familiar one this season, with the sides regularly producing high-scoring encounters in recent seasons. They meet again on Saturday afternoon at Deutsche Bank Park.

Here are the broadcast details, kick-off time and team line-ups.

This week's talking points: Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins, two draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent game ended 2-2 at Paderborn on 7 November. Before that, Frankfurt beat Hamburger SV in both the Bundesliga (3-1) and the DFB Cup (3-1 away). Their only defeat in that period was a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Across those five games, Frankfurt scored nine goals and conceded four.

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. TSG most recently beat Schalke 04 2-1 on 8 November. Their best result was a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, though defeats to Werder Bremen (2-0) and Holstein Kiel in the DFB Cup have dented their record. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded six in that period.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim: The tables