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Markus Krösche is close to taking a role at Italian giants AC Milan.

Reports from Sky and Bild, among others, say talks with the former sporting director of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are nearing completion. The reported fee could reach €5 million. Krösche is expected to become the Rossoneri's "Head of Football" on 1 January.

The move would come as little surprise . Krösche has been linked with the 19-time Italian champions for months. The 46-year-old announced his departure from Eintracht after five years just over a month ago, following a sluggish summer transfer window and start to the season. His shrewd buying and selling generated a huge net profit on transfers for Frankfurt during his time at the club.

Eintracht will receive a fee thanks to a shrewd move: the club relieved Krösche of his duties at his own request, but his contract, which runs until 30 June 2028, remains in force in an amended form for precisely that reason. The club have already lined up his successor: Joti Chatzialexiou joins Eintracht from 1. FC Nuremberg on 1 December and takes charge.