Eight conditions to protect the White Castle: Zamalek issues an official statement regarding the football company dispute

Zamalek released an official statement on Tuesday addressing the football company file, laying bare the truth about the offers put to the club, the board's position, and its development plans for the period ahead amid the controversy swirling around the issue.

The football company has stirred up a storm among the White Castle's fans in recent days, with questions over the company's future and whether there is any intention to sell it or hand over part of it. That pressure pushed the club's management to spell out its position and answer the fans through an official statement.

Text of Zamalek's statement:

To the great fans of Zamalek, the members of its general assembly, and everyone who holds this entity in their heart.

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The board of directors has listened with interest to the opinions and questions of the club's fans regarding the football company, and we appreciate their sincere concern for Zamalek, and we affirm that it is their right to know the facts and to obtain clear answers.

To begin with, there is absolutely no sale of Zamalek club and no sale of the football company. Rather, the aim is to increase the company's capital in order to develop it and strengthen its ability to compete.

Out of the club management's keenness on transparency with all those affiliated with the White Castle, we clarify a number of points of the utmost importance.

First: the truth about the offers

The club has received a number of offers, some of which have been discussed, while the rest are being studied, with openness to all good offers, and an affirmation that no contracts or agreements have been signed, and that this will not happen except in accordance with the club's principles and in a manner that safeguards its rights.

Second: Zamalek's interest is the only criterion

We agree with our fans that separating sporting activity from social activity, and developing the football company, is a necessity for the club's stability and for maximising its resources in light of the burdens that have accumulated upon it. However, necessity does not mean haste, and we affirm that no decision will be taken before completing the necessary studies and guarantees, and Zamalek's interest will remain the only criterion.

Third: our commitments and guarantees

We are committed to working according to the highest standards of transparency and integrity, through the following:

Independent financial statements: preparing sound financial statements by a financial consultancy office accredited by the competent authorities, addressing audit observations, and surveying and registering all assets.

Feasibility study: preparing a complete economic feasibility study for long-term investment.

Separation of activities: clearly determining the rights, assets and obligations that will be transferred to the football company.

Commitment to Egyptian law and judiciary: subjecting all contracts to Egyptian law, and the jurisdiction of the Egyptian judiciary over any dispute, without conditions that contravene public order, and the club affirms that it will not agree to the inclusion of a clause stipulating recourse to international arbitration in the event of any dispute.

An investor who builds and does not trade: we are targeting a long-term investment that contributes to building a strong team and developing the football system, and not merely the buying and selling of players.

Management linked to results: any administrative rights for the investor are linked to specific performance indicators written into the contract, and lapse if they are not achieved.

Multiple investors: distributing the investment share among more than one party in accordance with the club's interest, provided that no investor's share exceeds the club's share.

Public offering to the public: we welcome offering the company's shares to the public through a public subscription, which is among our priorities in accordance with what the law permits.

Fourth: approvals and oversight

The procedures for increasing the football company's capital will not be completed except after obtaining the approval of the general assembly, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the competent authorities, each within the limits of its jurisdiction, and we affirm that all steps and procedures will be carried out with the approval and direct supervision of the competent oversight bodies, in a manner that ensures their soundness and protects the club's rights.

Fifth: the reserved conditions and Zamalek's veto right

There are fundamental decisions that remain reserved for Zamalek club, and the club's partners may not take any of them, whatever the majority or voting percentage, and these include:

1- Not changing or selling Zamalek's name, emblem, colours, kit or trademark.

2- Not merging Zamalek club with any other club, and not relocating the club's headquarters.

3- Not selling or mortgaging the club's assets, including the land and facilities.

4- Not reducing the club's share or amending the statute or the capital in a manner that affects its rights.

5- Not bringing in new shareholders or transferring shares without the club's approval, with the club retaining the right of priority.

6- Not selling, dissolving, liquidating or merging the company, or granting large loans and guarantees without the club's approval.

7- Not conducting transactions between the company and the investors or their affiliated companies without the club's approval.

8- Not taking any action that affects the club's identity, its fans or its history, or that violates the sports law and the regulations of the Football Association.

And we affirm categorically that the conditions are protected from amendment or circumvention by any voting mechanism, and may not be infringed.

The club retains the right of full oversight over the company's books at any time, and the right to terminate the contract and recover its rights in full should the investor breach its obligations.

Sixth: transparency and dialogue

Zamalek club welcomes serious offers and proposals, and is committed to transparency and to disclosing the information and developments related to this file, informing the members of the general assembly and the club's fans of the necessary details, and answering their questions with complete clarity.

And we affirm that Zamalek is greater than all crises, and its identity, history, fans and supreme interest will remain above any other consideration.

We trust in the awareness of our fans and the members of our general assembly, and we call on everyone to draw information from the club's official sources.