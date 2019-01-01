Egypt’s normalisation committee reveals five-man shortlist for Pharaohs job

Amr El-Ganainy believes a decision over the next managerial appointment will be made imminently

are nearing the appointment of a new head coach according to Amr El-Ganainy, the chairman of the Egyptian Football Association’s (EFA) normalisation committee.

The federation jettisoned Javier Aguirre hours after their Round of 16 elimination by at the .

Having been touted as favourites for the tournament, the host nation fell short of expectations, leading to the departure of the experienced Mexican manager.

El-Ganainy has revealed the five coaches in the running for the role, and believes a decision is forthcoming.

“Right now we have five candidates to take charge of the national team,” El-Ganainy told MBC Masr [via Kingfut].

“Hassan Shehata, Hossam El Badry, Hossam Hassan, Ahmed Hossam Mido, and Ehab Galal. These are the five names that are nominated for the job.

“We will announce the chosen name next week."

Shehata is said to be the prime candidate for the role, having led the North African nation to Afcon glory in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

El Badry also has a chance of landing the role owing to his achievements with between 2016 and 2018.

Hossam Hassan, who currently manages local club Smouha, has international managerial experience having coached Jordan in the past.

He nearly guided the Arab nation to the 2014 World Cup but they suffered elimination at the hands of in the inter-confederation playoffs.

The pair of Mido and Galal have no international coaching experience but have achievements within to give them a chance of landing the job.