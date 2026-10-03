Khaled El Darandaly, vice-president of the Egyptian Football Association, has lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes crisis that marked the trip of the Pharaohs for the clash against South Sudan (5-0), in the second round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

El Darandaly, who headed the delegation, told the channel "On Sport": "There was no direct overstepping by Egypt's technical staff, but there was an administrative and organisational error. The technical staff and players arrived late at the airport, and according to protocol they were supposed to greet me as head of the delegation before travelling."

He continued: "I received an implicit message from Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan, addressed to the Football Association, and we spent the entire flight with each party heading in a different direction."

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He went on: "Heading the delegation represents the name of Egypt, so I avoided any problems at this time, and I contained the situation very calmly. As soon as we arrived, I arranged all the organisational matters, and even in the dining hall I separated the players' and technical staff's room from the hall designated for the Football Association and the guests, and there was no conversation between me and the technical staff after the South Sudan match."

El Darandaly added: "I know perfectly well the duties and responsibilities of the head of the delegation, and dealings with the players were proceeding normally, and the greetings continue between us. I also confirm that there was absolutely no contact between Mohamed Salah and the engineer Hany Abo Rida (the association's president) or with me regarding this matter."

The future of the technical staff

On the future of the Pharaohs' technical staff after this crisis, the vice-president of the Egyptian Football Association said: "There is no talk at all about the departure of the technical staff currently, but there will certainly be a decisive pause because of this situation. There were some unusual matters that the delegation witnessed, and they must be corrected in the coming period. The technical staff's statements are always overlooked and let through, despite them often being ill-judged."

Looking ahead, he stated: "I will have a meeting with the engineer Hany Abo Rida and the technical staff, to clarify all matters and points of disagreement. We are not in conflict with anyone, and all members of the board attended the national team's training, but publishing news of the arrival and return of the national team's delegation, without mentioning the name of the head of the delegation, is something that is absolutely not permitted, and by doing so we create unnecessary problems."

Press reports claimed the association's statement backing goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy had angered Hossam Hassan, who had criticised the keeper. El Darandaly responded: "The Egyptian Football Association's statement in support of El Shenawy was a natural matter, and it came with the approval of all board members without exception."

Egypt round off the current international break tomorrow, Sunday, when they host South Africa at Cairo Stadium in a friendly.



