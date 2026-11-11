Egypt's new coach reveals his priorities and places Salah in an exceptional position

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Ali Maher began his mission at the helm of the Egypt national team's technical staff with a clear message about the nature of the upcoming phase, stressing that the shortage of time will not prevent him from trying to bring about a change in the way of working, and that his confidence in the players' abilities represents the starting point for implementing his vision.

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Unveiled at Wednesday's press conference, the Egyptian coach called taking charge of the national team an important milestone in his career, adding that leading the national side is an ambition every coach pursues. He also thanked President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his support of Egyptian football and of the national coach.

"We will not start from scratch"

Maher made a point of acknowledging the previous technical staff led by Hossam Hassan, praising the work they did during their time in charge. The new staff, he explained, will not start from scratch but will build on what has already been achieved while introducing different ideas and methods in the coming period.

The circumstances were far from easy. Maher pointed out that he had only five days before the first match. Short as the preparation period is, he expressed confidence in the squad's ability to absorb his instructions and apply them on the pitch, relying on their quality and describing his players as the best on the African continent.

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Club football and international football are different beasts, Maher argued. A coach at a club gets a daily chance to train, correct mistakes and drill his ideas into the players. National teams impose different circumstances through short and spaced-out gatherings, which makes the details more complex and demands constant communication.

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He stressed that the technical staff will keep the channels open with the players, so they can grasp exactly what is asked of them in the limited time available. For Maher, simplifying instructions and conveying ideas clearly is a necessity when dealing with the nature of the international task.

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How does he see Mohamed Salah?

On Mohamed Salah, he called the national team captain one of the greatest gains Egyptian football has ever known. "Salah is the best thing that has happened to Egyptian football," he said, stressing that his presence is huge value for the team. Every player, he added, wants to leave a mark in the national shirt, and he backed them to bring joy to the Egyptian public. Looking ahead, Maher stressed that each stage has its own requirements, and that dealing with the current squad means making the most of the available players to hit the required objectives first.

Exceptional players, he pointed out, do not come along often in Egyptian football, but over long intervals. That calls for making good use of the talents currently available rather than rushing into sweeping changes. Lowering the national team's average age will come at a later stage, he explained, after the current objectives are met and the existing group is put to use, though he set no date or mechanism for the approach.

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Maher took the job just five days before his first match in charge. He prepares to face Malawi twice in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, next Friday and Tuesday.

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