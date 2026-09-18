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Deportivo Alaves v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Egypt's former coach on the verge of taking charge of Valencia

Valencia vs Real Sociedad
Valencia
Real Sociedad
LaLiga
Egypt vs Angola
Egypt
Angola
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Sudan vs Egypt
South Sudan
Spain
Egypt
Angola
South Sudan
Morocco
Algeria
Tunisia

Total secrecy and a decisive meeting

Valencia are pushing to land Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, who has emerged in recent hours as the frontrunner to replace Carlos Corberan.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the club opened talks with Aguirre's representatives several days ago after sounding out a number of coaches. Friday is set to bring a decisive meeting between the two parties, and with both sides keen to get it done, it could pave the way for a final agreement.

Both the club and the representatives of the former Egypt boss are keeping the details under wraps, and the negotiations remain a closely guarded secret. A few sporting and contractual matters still need sorting out.

Valencia's hierarchy reckon Aguirre has exactly what they need for this phase: vast experience, a strong character and a deep knowledge of the Spanish league. He has already coached Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Leganes and Real Mallorca.

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Aguirre, for his part, is warm to the idea of returning to Spain, and money does not appear to be a sticking point. He wants a deal that lets him see out the current campaign, with the option of an extra season tied to hitting specific targets, first and foremost staying up.

At 67, Aguirre has been out of work since leaving the Mexico national side. He has fielded several offers over the past few months but held out for a return to Spanish football.

Valencia are in no rush to wrap things up. Oscar Sanchez will take charge against Real Sociedad, and the club intends to use the three-week international break to get their new man into Paterna and working with the squad.


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