CAF have named the host nations for a string of continental tournaments across 2026 and 2027, giving member associations, clubs and national teams a clearer picture of the African schedule for the period ahead.

In an official statement on Monday, the confederation confirmed that Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal and South Africa will stage a number of competitions as it pushes to build a schedule with greater stability and clarity.

Morocco to host two tournaments

Morocco land the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Under-17, set for April and May of next year.

The Kingdom will also stage the 2026 Africa Futsal Cup of Nations, running from 12 to 21 October.

That keeps Morocco firmly on the map of continental hosting, having been one of the most prominent countries to welcome CAF competitions in recent years.

Egypt to stage the Africa Cup of Nations Under-23

Egypt, meanwhile, will host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Under-23, a competition carrying extra weight as the qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The choice reflects the confidence CAF continue to place in Egypt to organise major tournaments, backed by strong infrastructure and deep experience of staging continental and international events.

Ghana, Senegal and South Africa

Ghana will host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Under-20, scheduled for February and March of next year.

Senegal, for their part, will stage the 2026 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in November.

South Africa complete the list at club level, hosting the African Super Cup in Tshwane on 8 November between CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns and Confederation Cup holders USM Alger.

A clearer schedule

CAF stressed that this growing stability is designed to help member associations plan more effectively, hand players clearer competitive pathways, and give broadcasters, sponsors and fans a better view of the continental calendar.

The confederation also revealed progress on plans for an African Nations League. The proposed format has been discussed by the Executive Committee as part of a strategy to deliver international competitions with more meaning and greater commercial appeal.

For the 2026-2027 club season, the draw for the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup is done. The first round begins from 4 to 6 September, with the return legs to follow between the 11th and 13th of the same month.

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