‘Ego can kill us’ – Pogba warns France not to get carried away with Benzema, Mbappe and Griezmann combination

France star Paul Pogba has warned his team-mates not to get carried away with the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading their line.

With Benzema back in the international squad after a long hiatus, France impressed in a 3-0 win over Wales, with the front three dovetailing well.

But Pogba says the world champions should not become complacent following such a bright start to life with their new offensive set-up.

What did Pogba say?

Speaking to TF1 , he said: “You can’t see yourself as being too beautiful. You shouldn’t see yourself as beautiful at all. I don’t want to get carried away too much because we’ve already been built up enough, I think.

“Of course it’s scary for other teams, but it can also be scary for us too. It can put pressure on us because of the team we have, that we feel that we’re guaranteed to win or even to always score three goals.

“People are going to expect all of this. But that’s not football. It’s the ego that kills you.

“In this squad, there is none. There is not one person above another.”

‘PlayStation team’

Pogba had previously discussed the quality in France’s squad, which has been described as a ‘PlayStation team’ due to the weight of talent in their squad.

“We have a PlayStation team but it will remain a PlayStation team if we don't win a trophy,” he told Eurosport.

“We have to live up to expectations and there'll be even more expected with Karim's return. It's nice to see a team sheet like that... It's always an honour but you always have to be present on the pitch.

“Being world champions and having a team like that, we will be expected to do even more.

“We must remain humble. I want to give this message: it's not a foregone conclusion. We hear a lot of talk but we keep our feet on the ground.”

