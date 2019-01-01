Edward Nketiah: Arsenal loanee powers Leeds United past Brentford in Championship debut

The Ghanaian wonderkid did not disappoint on his home debut, powering the Peacocks past the Bees on Tuesday night

Edward Nketiah marked his Championship debut with the winning goal in ’s 1-0 victory over on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old who played nine times for last season was loaned to Elland Road in a bid to get regular playing time.

Nketiah made a scoring debut in the Peacock’s 3-0 triumph over Salford City thanks to Helder Costa’s assist.

And his Championship debut could hardly have gone better. Just four minutes after coming off the bench for Pablo Hernandez, the Ghanaian scored in the 84th minute to give Leeds a late 1-0 triumph.

81' GGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL! EDDIE! EDDIE! EDDIE! THE SUBSTITUTE COMES ON AND SCORES!!!! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/8fvrwp5hPj — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2019

Costa found his way into Brentford’s backline before passing to the youngster who slotted into an empty net.

With this result, Marcelo Bielsa’s men lead the English second tier log with 10 points after four games.

They face on Saturday with Nketiah expected to play a crucial role.