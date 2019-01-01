Edouard Mendy: Rennes sign Reims goalkeeper

The Senegal shot-stopper has teamed up with the Red and Blacks after agreeing a long term deal with the side

French side have signed Edouard Mendy from rivals for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old international agreed to a four-year deal with the Red and Blacks which will keep him at Roazhon Park until 2023.

Mendy made 78 league appearances during his four-year stay with Reims, including 38 last season to help David Guion’s men finish eighth.

The goalkeeper, who was part of Senegal’s silver-winning squad at the 2019 , is delighted with the move.

"I am very happy to join the Stade Rennais FC. It is the outcome of the conversation I had with the president,” Mendy told the club website.

“Stade Rennais FC are an ambitious club which is evident with their performances in the Coupe de and European tournaments.

“Everyone told me good things about the club before my arrival. I was also able to visit the infrastructures which are of an excellent standard. I cannot wait to be part of this adventure."

Mendy started his European career with Cherbourg in 2012 and spent two years with the side before joining B.

He signed for Reims in 2016 and played a key role as the Red and Whites won the 2017–18 Ligue 2 title and gained promotion to French topflight.

The goalkeeper will link up with his compatriots Ismaila Sarr, Diafra Sakho and M'Baye Niang as well as ’s Souleyman Doumbia and Mali’s Hamari Traore at Rennes.