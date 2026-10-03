Edin Dzeko played his final international for Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday. The 40-year-old striker left the pitch in Zenica against Sweden (1-1) after just over an hour to thunderous applause, then walked through a guard of honour. A special drone show followed, and tributes were paid across the country for what he has meant on the pitch, but above all away from it.

After making his debut for the national team in June 2007, Dzeko went on to win no fewer than 152 caps, a record total. His 73 goals also leave him out on his own at the top of the all-time scorers list. Vedad Ibisevic, who retired in 2021, is next with 28.

When he went off, the Sweden players lined up to shake his hand and give him one last international farewell. He then passed through the guard of honour and got a firm kiss on the touchline from head coach Sergej Barbarez.

For Bosnia, the high point came in 2014, when they qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history. During that campaign, Ibisevic with eight goals and Dzeko in particular with ten fired their country to that historic finals. In 2026, Bosnia qualified for the World Cup again, where they reached the knockout phase.

Many Bosnians see Dzeko as their greatest player of all time. He earned that status over the years at Zeljeznicar, Usti nad Labem, Teplice, VfL Wolfsburg, where he helped win the title alongside strike partner Grafite, Manchester City, AS Roma, Inter, Fenerbahçe, Fiorentina and now Schalke 04, where he helped seal promotion last season after difficult years in the second tier.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Dzeko is viewed as the symbol of Bosnia's resurgence. He grew up in war-torn Sarajevo in the 90s and, despite the constant danger to his life, survived and went on to become an eternal hero.

"The emotions are mixed," Dzeko said afterwards. "It has been very emotional, not only today, but also over the past few days since I made the decision. I am leaving with a good feeling, because I know I gave everything."

"I am leaving the team in a good state, with plenty of quality and lads who love Bosnia and Herzegovina. Even though I am leaving the pitch, the bond between me and this national team and these lads will remain forever. I am part of them and they are part of me," Dzeko said.



