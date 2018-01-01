Hazard: My future? We'll see at season's end

The rumoured Real Madrid target is in no rush to make a decision on his long-term future.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard said he will decide his future at the end of the season amid ongoing links with Real Madrid.

Hazard's Chelsea contract expires in 2020 and a potential move to Champions League holders Madrid continues to dominate headlines.

The winger recently stated that he is hoping to go down as a "legend" with the club, following in the footsteps of John Terry, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

However, Hazard has now ocme out ant stated that he has not yet thought of his future as links to Real Madrid continue to swirl.

After reaching a century of goals for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday, Hazard said: "I am just focused on the pitch."

The 27-year-old added: "I will see at the end of the season."

Belgium international Hazard – who has 101 goals for Chelsea since arriving from Lille in 2012 – has found the back of the net 10 times in the Premier League this season while tallying nine assists.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Spain for quite some time as the midfielder went so far as to call the move "a dream" in October.

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien, who also played for the Spanish giants, added that “every player would love to play for them”, but he is hoping the Belgian can be persuaded to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are fourth and 11 points off the pace ahead of Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace before facing Southampton to open the new year.