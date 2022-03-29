Ecuador vs Argentina: Team news, preview & Streaming info

Argentina will be looking to eke out a result at one of the toughest places in international football as they take on Ecuador in Quito in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualification match on Wednesday.

La Albiceleste, second on the table with 38 points, have eight clean sheets in nine games and are on a 30-game unbeaten streak in international football.

However, the joint-second top scorers in the tournament are an intimidating side at home as Ecuador have garnered five of their seven wins and scored 18 times in front of their own fans.

Here's all you need to know about the Ecuador vs Argentina match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

What time does Ecuador vs Argentina start?

Game Ecuador vs Argentina Date Wednesday, March 30 Time 5am IST

How to watch Ecuador vs Argentina on TV & live stream in India

In India, the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will neither be telecasted on TV nor streamed online in the absence of an official broadcaster. Fans in India will have to find alternate means of watching or following the match.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Team news

Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez misses out due to injury and Hernan Galindez is set to return in between the sticks. The nation's all-time top scorer Enner Valencia will continue to lead the line.

As for Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero are suspended for the tie, while Lautaro Martinez has tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the injured are the likes of Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Gomez. Franco Armani is expected to take Emiliano Martinez's place in goal.

