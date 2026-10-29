Max Eberl has lifted the lid on how Bayern Munich landed Michael Olise, revealing the factors that convinced the Bavarians to prise the French winger away from Crystal Palace. The sporting director also talked up Harry Kane's transformation into one of the team's leaders and standout performers.

Speaking to the magazine "Sabiner 51", Eberl insisted that Olise's unsettled path through several English academies gave him no reason to doubt the player. Overcoming those difficulties, he argued, can shape a footballer's character and fuel his development.

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"To get to know a footballer, you need above all to talk to people who have known him, whether they are team-mates or opponents," he said. "In Michael's case, we had an advantage in that Oliver Glasner was his coach at Crystal Palace at the time, and that Christoph Freund, our sporting director, knows Glasner well."

He continued: "When a coach tells you: of course, take him, take him, you start to wonder. But Glasner said: he still has a lot to learn, and we need him. That showed us how much he valued Michael. Then came our conversations with the player himself, as talking to him about football is a real pleasure."

"Honestly, we knew we were signing a left-footed winger at a high level, one who suits Bayern Munich's profile," Eberl went on. "But for it to become clear that he is such an exceptional player, that is something different. The value of the deal was expected because of the release clause in his contract, and his development is also down to the environment around him and the team he plays with."

Kane the leader

Turning to Harry Kane, Eberl explained how the England striker grew at Bayern into an influential figure in the dressing room.

"In a team suffering from problems, it becomes difficult even for a player like Harry Kane to produce his best level," he said. "Now, however, everything around him is going well."

The Bavarian official reached back to Vincent Kompany's first season, when Bayern were beaten 1-4 by Barcelona. "After the match, Vinny asked the team: what do you think about what happened? At that point Harry stood up and delivered a moving speech, going straight to the heart of the matter."

He added: "Since then, he has led the team through his performances, and he has never shied away from taking responsibility. We knew him as a frank, world-class striker, but the way he plays today, and the role that the system and his team-mates allow him to perform, is exceptional. He is the best example of what a player can achieve when all the right elements come together."