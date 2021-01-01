FA to launch investigation into Eze’s attendance at QPR game

The Nigerian midfielder paid a visit to his former club to support them against the Cottagers and was pictured not wearing a face mask

The Football Association (FA) will launch an investigation into star Eberechi Eze after he appeared to breach Covid-19 rules during his visit to Queens Park on Saturday.

The midfielder attended his former club’s third-round tie against and was pictured without a face mask in the directors’ box at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Nigerian midfielder teamed up with Premier League side in the summer after leaving , where he spent four years.

More teams

Eze is believed to have complied with the coronavirus protocols before he was allowed to go to the game, including undergoing a test, which came out negative.

Sky Sports have confirmed the FA investigation and QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted the club should have denied the request of the midfielder.

"We know the situation that society is facing in this country, we are all very aware of it," Warburton said.

"QPR as a club have stringent protocols in place that we apply very strongly to every single player and staff member. On this occasion, we should have declined the request. It's as simple as that. We made the error.

"Eberechi is an outstanding character. I can't speak highly enough of him. He made a request, we should have said no. On this rare occasion, we have made a mistake, it's as plain and simple as that. It will not happen again."

Crystal Palace have also revealed the club will deal with the situation internally and confirmed they were not aware of Eze’s visit to QPR.

"QPR have acknowledged they made a mistake in hosting Eberechi Eze in the directors' box at Saturday's FA Cup match against Fulham without our knowledge,” read a statement from the club website.

"Whilst we recognize Eberechi's desire to support his former teammates, he accepts it was an error of judgement to attend the match.

Article continues below

"We were also concerned to see pictures of Eberechi not wearing a mask at certain moments and are speaking to him about these apparent lapses, which will be dealt with internally."

Eze has featured 15 times for Crystal Palace since joining the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

The midfielder will be expected to continue his impressive performances when Palace take on on Thursday.