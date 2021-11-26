East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Can the Red and Golds end their winless run in Kolkata Derby?

East Bengal began their journey in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The Red and Golds had got an early lead in the match, courtesy of a strike from Croatian central defender Franjo Prce but Peter Hartley's equaliser stopped them from kicking off their campaign with three points.

While a win in their season opener would have given them a massive boost ahead of the all-important Kolkata derby, Manolo Diaz's side can seek inspiration from the fact that, unlike their debut season where it took East Bengal five matches to score their first goal, they found the back of the net in the 17th minute of the match.

Against Jamshedpur, East Bengal had their moments and players like Antonio Perosevic, Bikash Jairu and Arindam Bhattacharya put in some positive performances. Their midfield lacked a bit of edge but it has to be noted that the Spanish coach did not field any foreigner at the centre of the pitch.

However, one thing that is likely to bother the players is the club's five-game winless run in the ISL.

The last time East Bengal won an ISL match was against Jamshedpur FC on February 7, 2021. Since that win, the Kolkata club has lost against ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United and Odisha FC and drew against Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Thus Diaz's side will be eager to end the five-match winless run in the ISL and the Kolkata derby can be that perfect stage to start afresh.

Here are a few interesting facts about East Bengal

East Bengal lost both their matches against ATK Mohun Bagan during the last season of the ISL, scoring five and conceding just one goal during these matches. Only against East Bengal does ATK Mohun Bagan manager Antonio Lopez Habas maintain a 100 per cent win record in the ISL (P2 W2). The last time East Bengal won a Kolkata derby was on January 27, 2019 during the 2018-19 I-League season. Jaime Santos Colado and Jobby Justin were on target as the Red and Golds eased past their rivals 2-0. Since then the two Kolkata giants faced each other four times and the Green and Maroon emerged victorious on three occasions and one ended in a draw. East Bengal (6) and Chennaiyin FC (5) attempted the least number of shots among all the ISL teams on Matchday 1. Out of the six shots, three were on target for the Red and Golds against Jamshedpur.

Stats courtesy: Opta Jeev