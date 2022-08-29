East Bengal succumbed to their sixth straight defeat to arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby during a Durand Cup encounter on Sunday.

East Bengal lost the match by a narrow margin of 1-0.

This was their sixth straight defeat in a Kolkata Derby across all competitions.

The Red and Golds last won a derby back in 2019.

WHAT HAPPENED? An own goal from Sumeet Passi was enough to banish East Bengal to their sixth straight defeat in a Kolkata derby. The Red and Golds last won a match against Bagan on January 19, 2019 in I-League when they beat their cross-town rivals 2-0 under the guidance of former manager Alejandro Menendez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ATK Mohun Bagan have enjoyed overwhelming success in the recent past against East Bengal. The green and maroon brigade hold on to the bragging rights for 1319 days or for three years, seven months, 11 days and counting.

WHAT NEXT FOR EAST BENGAL? East Bengal are next in action on September 3 when they will take on Mumbai City FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. It is their final group stage game in the ongoing Durand Cup.