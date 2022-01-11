East Bengal's Renedy Singh - 'It's not easy for an Indian assistant coach to work with foreign coaches'

Renedy Singh took charge of a sinking ship when Spanish coach Jose Manuel Diaz parted ways with East Bengal after failing to guide the team to a single victory in the first eight matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021/22 season.

Singh accepted the challenge to turn things around at the Red and Golds which was an uphill task for him and so far he has done a fairly good job. While East Bengal have still not registered a win, they managed to hold Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City in back-to-back matches.

It's always a big challenge for any coach to manage a club like East Bengal who boast a rich legacy but the former India international is cherishing his role at the moment despite all the challenges.

What did Renedy say?

"The experience has been good. I am lucky that I got this opportunity. The last two matches weren't the best but in the end, it's a good development. We got two points against two tough teams (Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City).



"I know this is not the best time for us, this is not the place we want to be, it is very sad where we are but the boys gave their everything and they should continue with that if we want to put East Bengal in a better position. And for me, it's a good opportunity. It's a tough challenge but I am liking the challenge. Indian coaches have to prove (ourselves) at every step, so we should try and do our best and whatever the result we get after that, we will take it," the interim East Bengal coach told Goal.

Singh lauded the works of fellow Indian head coaches like Khalid Jamil and Derrick Pereira who are in charge of NorthEast United and FC respectively in the ISL this season.

"I am happy to see what Khalid (Jamil) has done, what Derrick (Pereira) and Clifford (Miranda) has done. I want to remember Savio (Medeira) who is our director (interim technical director), who has been working very hard with coaching education.

"There are many other young coaches who are waiting for an opportunity. I got this opportunity to take charge for three matches. It's a very big challenge for me and I welcome this challenge."

The former East Bengal captain also mentioned that working as an assistant coach to foreign managers is not the easiest job as they hardly get to share their ideas with their bosses.

"We have to prove a point while working as an assistant to foreign coaches," Singh opined. "Just after my retirement I worked under David Platt (at FC Pune City) and that was the best thing to happen.

"But working as an assistant is not easy. We can only learn and give advice but it's their brain, their ideas at the end and you can only support them. It's not easy for any Indian assistant coach to work with foreign coaches because they have their own assistant coaches so the Indian assistant coaches are third or fourth in the line. We have to learn every single day, respect the head coaches. But someday, we all want to work on our own."

