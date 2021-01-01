East Bengal: Matti Steinmann likely to join A-League side Brisbane Roar

Despite having a two-year contract with East Bengal, the German midfielder might return to the A-League...

East Bengal's German midfielder Matti Steinmann is likely to join A-League side Brisbane Roar in the summer transfer window.

Sources close to Goal have confirmed that the midfielder is hoping to return to the A-League despite having one more year in his contract with the Red and Golds. The Kolkata giants, though, will ask for a transfer fee in case a move materialises.

Along with Bright Enobakhare, Steinmann was one of the finest performers for East Bengal in their debut Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. He was the club's top scorer in the league with four goals in 17 games and had also provided three assists. He was a vital cog in the Red and Golds' midfield although the team endured a difficult campaign and finished ninth on the table.

Steinmann's departure could prove to be a big blow for the Kolkata club and the SC East Bengal management will try their best to retain the services of the talismanic midfielder.

A big reason why the management is not able to retain the services of key players like Steinmann is because of the delay from the club officials' side in signing the final agreement with the investors.

On March 24, the investors had sent out a letter to the club officials regarding their signature on the final agreement between the two parties. But the officials are yet to sign or respond to the investors' ultimatum.

Article continues below

Several Indian players, whom the management had decided to retain last season, might also leave the club if the situation doesn't change. Steinmann is the only foreign player who has a two-year contract with the club.

Steinmann, a youth product of Hamburger SV, made his Bundesliga debut in 2014 against giants Bayern Munich. Other than Hamburger SV, the German footballer has also played for FSV Mainz 05 and Danish Superliga side Vendsyssel FF. In the 2019-20 season, he had played for A-League side Wellington Phoenix where he appeared in 24 matches.

Brisbane Roar haven't won a single game in their last seven A-League matches and are currently struggling at the ninth position on the league table with 16 points from 12 games.