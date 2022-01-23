East Bengal's Mario Rivera - The vibe around the team is good after win over FC Goa

After their win of the season against FC Goa, a rejuvenated East Bengal will take on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Monday.

The Red and Golds ended their 11-match winless run this season in their last game with a 2-1 win over the Gaurs thanks to a brace from Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Ahead of their clash against Hyderabad, coach Mario Rivera stated that the first win of the season has definitely lifted the mood in the camp.

What did Mario Rivera say?

"When you win, the vibe around the training ground is always better. While the previous win doesn't make the next matches easier, it does help a lot in terms of the confidence of the players."

The Spaniard also mentioned that new recruit Marcelo Ribeiro will feature in the matchday squad against Hyderabad did not reveal whether he will start.

Article continues below

"Marcelo (Ribeiro) will play in the match. We still don't know if he will start or come in the second half, but he will be involved. Marcelo is an authentic No. 9. He is good with the ball and an able finisher who can play between the centre-backs. He is the type of player who may not touch the ball for a while but will pounce upon an opportunity and score," said Rivera.

The Red and Golds boss considers Hyderabad to be among the best teams in the league and suggested that he is wary of their star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche's fiery form.

"Hyderabad FC is one of the best teams in the league. They have a great balance in attack and defence. They are helmed by a very good coach who plays fast, attacking-based football and the team also has the highest goal scorer in the league in the form of Bartholomew Ogbeche," Rivera stated.