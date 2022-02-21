'East Bengal always play to win' - Mario Rivera stays positive ahead of Mumbai City tie

East Bengal will be hoping to pick up their second win of the ongoing 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season as they take on Mumbai City on Tuesday.

The Red and Golds have had a season to forget so far as they are last in the league table with just 10 points from 17 outings, but coach Mario Rivera suggested that they are working on their mistakes and are trying to rectify them in every game they play.

What was said?

"After every match, we analyse the match. We try to identify and rectify the mistakes and keep the good things," stated the Spanish coach.

Despite being the underdogs in the clash against Mumbai City, the East Bengal boss claimed that they would not settle for anything less than a win which is the ethos of the century-old Kolkata club.

"If we play for a draw, we can stop them with a little luck like we did in the first leg but we are going to go for the win. We will have to take some risks and we are ready for it. East Bengal always play to win," he insisted.

Article continues below

Hira Mondal is ready for India?

Rivera went on to heap praise on left-back Hira Mondal who has been a revelation for the club this season.

"Hira is a fantastic player and has a very distinctive set of skills," he opined. "I talk to him a lot. If he keeps going like this and learn every day, he will be in the (Indian) national team soon. But for now, he needs to learn more and correct his mistakes. He is on the right track."