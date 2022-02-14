'We will come back stronger' - East Bengal's Mario Rivera after defeat against Kerala Blasters

East Bengal suffered their ninth defeat of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as they went down 0-1 against Kerala Blasters on Monday in Goa.

Enes Sipovic's solitary strike denied East Bengal from registering any point as they continue to remain in the 10th position on the points table.

Coach Mario Rivera was disappointed with the result but appreciated his players' efforts in the game.

What did Mario Rivera say?

"We attacked well, we defended well and we created chances. But we missed a single chance and that's football. That is why it is a popular game. We should have done better in defending the set pieces."

Rivera also clarified why three important players of the squad, Arindam Bhattacharya, Darren Sidoel and Marcelo Riberio did not feature in the matchday squad.

"Marcelo was injured in the last match. Darren and Arindam are sick. We had plans for Darren and Arindam but they couldn't play. They are in isolation in their rooms," informed the Spaniard.

New recruit Rahul Paswan, who joined the team in the January transfer window, made his debut for the club against Blasters. Paswan even failed to convert an easy tap-in from a close range but Rivera backed the youngster.

"I am really happy because even though he (Rahul Paswan) never played in ISL, he made moves well and played with good precision. It is amazing to see such young players in the ISL. He is good not just for ISL but for India as well," suggested the East Bengal coach.