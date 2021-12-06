Manuel Diaz - East Bengal must rotate when playing every three days

East Bengal and FC Goa are the only two teams who are yet to register a win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season and they face each other on Tuesday evening at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The Red and Golds boss Manuel Diaz has rotated his squad in all the four matches they have played so far and the Spaniard pointed at the fixture congestion as a reason for regular changes.

What did Manuel Diaz say?

"If we are playing official matches every three days then we have to rotate the players in the starting lineup. We cannot play the same players two matches in a row. The humidity here in Goa is high and it is very difficult for the players to play consecutive matches."

Diaz informed that winger Jackichand Singh and full-back is yet to recover from their injuries and the management does not want to rush their recovery.

"(Jackichand) He is improving, he is injured but we don't know when he can play with the team. We must take care of this kind of injury. Ankit's condition is similar to Jackichand. We must go step by step because he started to train with the injury. That is the reason we must take time," stated the Spanish boss.

FC Goa lost all the the three matches they have played, conceding eight goals during the run but the East Bengal manager is in no mood to take them lightly.

"Every match is important for winning not just FC Goa. FC Goa is a very good team. Last season they did well and they can play well in every game," said Diaz.

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach suggested that keeping a clean sheet against Chennaiyin in their last game has boosted the confidence of the East Bengal backline and the team must build on it.

"After the Odisha match where we conceded six goals, in the Chennaiyin match, we did not concede any goal and that is a positive for the future and building our confidence," said Diaz.