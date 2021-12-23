East Bengal's Manuel Diaz - I am happy with the performance of the team

East Bengal remained winless after eight matches in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season as they dropped points against Hyderabad FC on Thursday despite taking the lead in the match.

Coach Manuel Diaz though was happy with the performance of his team and praised his players for securing a point against a strong side like Hyderabad FC.

What did the East Bengal coach say?

"We want to win every game. Hyderabad was a very good side. We did a good job. We scored one goal and one shot hit the crossbar. I am happy with the performance of the team," suggested Diaz.

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach pointed once again that the East Bengal was built by the club management and the coaching staff had very little say in the team-building process.

"The players had a difficult job but they did a good job. The squad was built by the board and we didn't take the decision to build the squad. Every day we want to work to improve our levels in every match," stated the East Bengal boss.

Article continues below

Watch Manuel Diaz said after the match:





