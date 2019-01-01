Jobby Justin saga shows it's time to do away with archaic transfer practices

It is not the first time that East Bengal have found themselves in hot soup over player transfers...

Two years back, Abinash Ruidas found himself in a similar situation to what Jobby Justin is experiencing currently.

Ruidas was selected by FC in the (ISL) player's draft but his transfer could not be completed since was reluctant to issue the ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ after claiming that the winger had another year’s contract with the club while the player instead spoke otherwise.

Ruidas filed an official complaint that East Bengal had forged his signature and shared alleged fake contract papers with the Indian Football Association (IFA), which is the West Bengal’s governing body for football.

To resolve matters, the All Football Federation (AIFF) stepped in and claimed that the IFA had no say on the inter-state transfer of the player. They further formed a special committee who ruled that IFA's decision to allow East Bengal to register Ruidas on the grounds of possession of 'Token' provides the club with the legal right is erroneous since there was no valid, written, enforceable and binding contract to go with it. And they termed IFA's actions as 'unreasonable and unjust'.

After much delay, East Bengal issued a NOC to Ruidas allowing him to join Mumbai City FC. Moreover, the Mumbai franchise didn’t have to shell out any transfer fee whatsoever.

Similarly, after Joby Justin announced that he was joining ISL side for the upcoming, East Bengal went on to claim that the striker had penned a two-year agreement with them and therefore was not free to play for ATK. However, Justin put out a statement categorically denying East Bengal's claims and ascertained that the only agreement he had signed was with ATK.

But the Player Status Committee of IFA has announced that since Jobby has got into a pre-contract agreement with East Bengal he has no choice but to wear the Red and Gold jersey next season.

"Jobby himself had sent a signed letter to East Bengal stating that he wants to play for the club and the club had also agreed to the proposal. We had verified the signature through a handwriting expert and have come to the conclusion that the signature is of the same person. Therefore, the Player Status Committee has decided that Jobby must play with East Bengal," said IFA secretary Utpal Ganguly.

Justin might appeal to IFA to hand over the documents on the basis of which the decision has been taken.

But considering the bigger picture, it is pertinent to raise a few questions regarding the irregularities in which transfer negotiations are being carried out.

In the previous season, East Bengal were handed a transfer ban over the inconsistencies in their attempts to sign defender Sukhdev Singh from . On this occasion, East Bengal claimed that the defender had signed a 'draft contract' with the club which bound the player to play for them. Not the club suffered but the concerned player was also suspended and had to pay a fine of Rs. 50,000 to AIFF and Minerva Punjab.

Recently, Chennai City had filed a complaint against , accusing the Stallions of securing Nestor Gordillo's signature without informing them. Pune has vehemently denied the allegations and the case is yet to be heard by AIFF's Player Status Committee.

In Justin's case, the very fact that the IFA has not taken into cognizance the approved legal formalities for a club and a player to enter into a contract. It is surprising to find that a century-old governing body like IFA is founding their basis of judgment on letters exchanged between parties and not legal contract agreements.

When the 'Token' system has been stated archaic and not legally binding by the AIFF and even FIFA in the past, the fact that IFA keeps resorting to it is a mockery of the Indian footballing fraternity.

One incident or the other keeps cropping up, even in this day and age when transfer rules and contract rules are very clearly stated due to insistence on adopting archaic practices by bodies like the IFA.

For the betterment of Indian football, it is high time that all concerned parties including players adopt a more matured and proficient approach.