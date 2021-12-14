East Bengal's ISL nightmare continues - Consecutive worst league starts since I-League debut!

Following the departure of Quess Corp in 2020, there were uncertainties regarding the participation of East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL). However, after concerted efforts from various sectors, Shree Cement Private Limited was roped in as the investor which paved their way for an entry into the country's top tier league. However, they got little time to build a competitive squad. Robbie Fowler was brought in at the helm and a few decent foreign players were signed. With just over three weeks of preparation under the belt, the Red and Gold brigade started their ISL campaign. They lost their first three matches and after six games they had just two points on the board.

The chronology of events hardly changed this year as well. After much deliberation and discussion, Shree Cement continued to be the investor and by the time the decision was signed and sealed, it was once again too late. History repeated itself in pre-season and now East Bengal find themselves in almost similar waters. Without ideal preparation, they took to the field and the results underline their plight. They have once again lost in the Kolkata Derby and after six matches they are marginally better off than the previous season as they have three points to show for their efforts. Hence, we find that their ISL sojourn has nothing been short of a nightmare.

Before earning a ticket to ISL they used to ply their trade in I-League. Since the inception of I-League, they have consistently performed well, barring a few instances. Their worst performance (after six matches in the I-League) came in the 2009-10 season where they managed to get six points. In that season they won once, drew twice, and lost once in the first six fixtures. In that season, they finished ninth with 31 points from 26 matches.

Here we take a look at East Bengal's performance after six matches in the domestic league in Indian football since the beginning of the I-League.