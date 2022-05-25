East Bengal confirm ISL 2022-23 participation, bring Emami Group on board

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, announced Kolkata-based multinational company Emami Group as the new investor for Indian Super League (ISL) outfit East Bengal.

The Kolkata-based team made their first appearance in the ISL last season with Shree Cement as their investor. However, it was a season to forget as the team finished bottom of the standings with 11 points from 20 games.

Article continues below

Speaking about the new tie-up, CM Mamata Banerjee stated, "Both sides came to me for tea today. Both sides have agreed. As a result, the problem of East Bengal playing in the ISL will be solved."

East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar commented, "We can't thank our honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal enough for what she did for East Bengal in the past two or three years. She was always there for various activities related to the club.



"I thank Emami Group for getting associated with us and we hope to move forward hand in hand in future. We also hope that along with the Emami group we will be able to bring success to the club and make our fans happy."



Emami Director, Aditya Agarwal, said, "We are glad to be get associated with East Bengal and we hope to meet the expectations that surround this club and together with East Bengal and with the blessing of everyone, we will make this association a huge success."