Defence a concern? - East Bengal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 ISL matches!

East Bengal are off to a poor start in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season as they are yet to register a win, three matches into the ongoing campaign.

After a 1-1 draw in their season opener against Jamshedpur FC, the Red and Golds suffered defeats against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan (0-3) and Odisha FC (4-6).

The Red and Golds have conceded 10 goals in their first three matches this season. They have not managed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 ISL matches. Incidentally, the last time the Red and Golds kept a clean sheet was against Chennaiyin FC in the 2020-21 season. The match had ended in a goalless draw. They have conceded 18 goals in their last five ISL matches out of which 12 are scored by Odisha FC alone (in two matches).

Their 11-match streak of conceding goals is the second worst record for an ISL club. Odisha FC currently hold the record of the most number of matches without a clean sheet (12).

The Kolkata giants will also look to end their winless streak of seven matches in the ISL as they gear up to take on Chennaiyin FC on Friday. The last time East Bengal won a game was against Jamshedpur FC during the 2020-21 season which they won 2-1.

Let us now have a look at five other interesting stats regarding the ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal.

East Bengal have failed to register a win during their first three matches in this edition of the Indian Super League (D1 L2), they have conceded (Be10) twice the number of goals they have scored (5) during these matches. East Bengal are the team to have dropped the most points from winning position in the current campaign of the Indian Super League (five), meanwhile, Chennaiyin have dropped none. No player has won more fouls in the final third region in the current Indian Super League season than East Bengal’s Daniel Chima Chukwu (four). Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith has a save percentage of 86% in the ongoing Indian Super League campaign. The Marina Machans custodian has made six saves while conceding just one goal. Chennaiyin FC have won their first two matches of this edition of the Indian Super League, the last time they managed this was during the inaugural edition of the ISL; never have they won three in a row at the start of the season.

Stats courtesy: Opta