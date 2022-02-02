'We clearly deserved to win' - East Bengal coach Mario Rivera after Chennaiyin clash

East Bengal came back from a two-goal deficit to hold Chennaiyin to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash in Goa.

The Red and Golds showed great resilience and fought back well to earn a crucial point which sent them to the 10th position on the league table above NorthEast United.

Coach Mario Rivera hailed his players' performance and even suggested that his team deserved three points from the tie.

What did Mario say?

"It was an unfair result. We deserved to win clearly tonight. We played really well," stated Rivera after the match.

The Spanish coach was happy for Lalrindliana Ralte as he finally managed to score a goal after missing out on converting an easy chance in their last game against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

"We have a good defence, good midfield and good strikers. I am really happy that Hnamte scored because he had a clear chance in the derby and he was really sad but he is a really nice guy as he wants to improve. Many people also spoke about him when he missed in the derby but today he showed how good he is," said Rivera.

On asked if his team is capable of getting points against any team in the ISL, the Red and Golds boss suggested, "I think this team can win against anyone. Except for the derby and today, we deserved to win clearly."

Watch the Full interview: