East Bengal coach Manuel Diaz - Our goal is to win every match

East Bengal will be eyeing their first win of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season when they take on Hyderabad FC on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The Red and Golds coach Jose Manuel Diaz mentioned that the target of the team remains the same against Hyderabad FC - to win the match.

What did Manuel Diaz say?

"The goal is to win every match we play, and the approach will be the same against Hyderabad FC," said the Spanish coach.

Antonio Perosevic has been the star performer for East Bengal this season and is joint top goalscorer of the team along with Daniel Chima. Unfortunately, the Kolkata club will miss the services of the Croatian attacker due to suspension. Perosevic picked up a red card against NorthEast United.

Diaz, though, was not too troubled with the absence of Perosevic as he felt that there are enough quality players in the squad who can replace the Croat.

"Antonio Perosevic is an important player for the team who was playing regularly but there are other players who can play in his position, like Semboi Haokip, Daniel Chima Chukwu and Balwant Singh so we are not perturbed by his absence," opined Diaz.

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach pointed out that his team has been conceding some silly goals which has led to the series of poor results they are experiencing but he assured that they are working hard to reduce those errors.

"In the seven games we have played, we have conceded some silly goals. The decision making has not been up to the mark. It’s a process and we are working on it every day.|"