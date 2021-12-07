East Bengal coach Manolo Diaz: We made big mistakes

East Bengal fell to their third defeat in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they were edged 3-4 by FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday.

Winless after five games, the Red and Golds have shipped in as many as 14 goals and coach Manolo Diaz has reiterated the need to stop making mistakes at the back.

What was said?

"We made a lot of mistakes and Goa scored from them. We must keep training and improve our level in order to avoid making big mistakes," Diaz confessed.

Article continues below

The Red and Golds' gaffer also explained playing Amarjit Kiyam in a more advanced position, lack of minutes for Thongkhosiem Haokip and the introduction of Daniel Chima in the second half.

"Amarjit is a strong player. Starting from midfield, he can play close to the box of the opponents.

"Darren (Sidoel) is injured and we played Chima in the second half as we can play only four foreigners. Antonio (Perosevic) and Chima are playing more minutes now but Semboi (Haokip) will play in the future for sure," he signed out.

Ferrando unhappy despite win

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando was seen with a straight face through all the four times his side took the lead as the Gaurs broke their duck following defeats in their opening three games this season.



"I'm happy for our fans, players and coaching staff because they are working so hard. But in my mind, the last three games (losses) still exist and the things that we can improve," he remarked.

