CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty urges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help East Bengal play in the ISL

Political leaders are throwing their weight behind East Bengal in order to see them participate in the ISL...

Dr. Sujan Chakraborty, who is a Minister of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and also CPI(M) leader, urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to facilitate 's move to the (ISL) this season.

Chakraborty, an MLA from Kolkata’s Jadavpur constituency, has written a letter to the Chief Minister of West Bengal on 18th June, 2020. He also thanked Banerjee for having reached out to Praful Patel, who serves as the All Football Federation (AIFF) president, for East Bengal's participation in the top division league.

It must be noted that East Bengal's arch-rivals, namely would ply their trade in the ISL after merging with .

"From recent news, I have come to know that you had called All Football Federation (AIFF) president (Praful Patel) over East Bengal’s participation in the ISL. Despite tough times during the pandemic, you took this initiative and I thank you for that.

“East Bengal club, Mohun Bagan club and Mohammedan have a rich legacy and they are the pride of Bengal. Out of these three clubs, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are worthy enough to play in the ISL. Mohun Bagan have already merged with ATK and will play in the ISL and you have taken the right initiative to help East Bengal enter the ISL. It is indeed a great pleasure for the sports lovers in the state and I thank you for your initiative," wrote Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, he also cited the example of their neighbouring state, namely Odisha, who have gone out of their way in order support Odisha FC, a team which was earlier known as in the ISL. Chakraborty believes that if the government of West Bengal follows suit, the possibility of East Bengal playing in the ISL could soon be a reality.

"The Odisha government has been actively aiding Odisha FC and are helping them to play in the ISL. We hope that the West Bengal government too will help the clubs from our state and also improve the sports infrastructure of the state.”

East Bengal are yet to finalise an exit plan from their joint venture with Quess Corp which was formed two years back. The Bengaluru-based business service provider have on multiple occasions in the past mentioned that they would have no liability in the joint venture post-May 31 2020. It was initially a three-year partnership but Quess reportedly decided to make an exit after just two years.

It's an interesting move for a CPI(M) leader to request Banerjee, who is the head honcho of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC), in order to help East Bengal make it into the ISL this season.