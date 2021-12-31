East Bengal and Bengaluru FC top the charts amongst worst performing ISL teams in 2021

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title back in March 2021 after beating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final of ISL 2020/21 season. Along with the ISL title, the Islanders also bagged the League Winners Shield by topping the league stage.

The City Football Group-owned side carried their fine form into the 2021-22 season as at the end of the year they remain at the top of the table with 16 points from eight matches. They were undoubtedly the standout performers in Indian top-tier football. In the 24 matches they played in 2021, Mumbai recorded 13 wins and got 45 points which is the highest among all ISL teams in the calendar year.

Mumbai are closely followed by ATK Mohun Bagan, who in 23 matches have bagged 12 victories and got 41 points.

However, East Bengal and Bengaluru FC are the worst-performing teams in 2021. While the Kolkata giants could win only three matches out of the 21 they played during the calendar year, Bengaluru registered four wins from 21 games. East Bengal and Bengaluru FC amassed the least number of points - 18 and 19 respectively in 2021.

Here, we take a look at the ISL table for the calendar year 2021.