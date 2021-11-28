East Bengal meekly surrendered to their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan as they went down 3-0 in the Kolkata derby on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco were on target as the Green and Maroons took a comprehensive 3-0 lead with the first 23 minutes of the match.

Former East Bengal player Alvito D'Cunha was disappointed to see the club going down in the derby without putting up any resistance against their rivals.

What did Alvito D'Cunha say?

"It's very sad to see this team playing (such) bad football. I really expected them to give a tough fight to ATK Mohun Bagan although we knew that they are a very strong side with quality players and a very good coach. But for the players on the field, it's always 11v11. So no matter who you have on your team, all the players need to give their best," Alvito told Goal.

He continued, "Respect your opponents but don't give them so much importance. But some of these players I feel are not fit enough to play for the East Bengal team because they don't understand the value of this jersey. I am very sad to see this match today. The scoreline was 3-0 within 23 minutes and could have been worse had the opponents not missed so many chances or the East Bengal goalkeeper did not make some saves."

The former India international winger also questioned coach Manolo Diaz's body language during the match as the Spaniard was never seen coming on the touchlines during the match.

"Of course, it is a body language issue. It seemed like the team was almost dead. I was surprised to see the coach. Maybe he is a great coach, he has come from Real Madrid's setup, but I was surprised that he did not stand up even once during the match. He sat on the bench the whole time. Your team is down by three goals, you are supposed to cheer up your team, motivate them but no, he sat on the bench the entire 90 minutes which means he also gave up," stated D'Cunha.

Article continues below

The Goan player hailed ATK Mohun Bagan as one of the best teams in the league as he said, "This team (ATK Mohun Bagan) is one of the best teams in the ISL this season. They are a contender to win the title. They have very good Indian players and have added Liston Colaco this season who is in good form.

"They have also added two quality players, Joni Kauko who played in the Euro 2020 and Hugo Boumous who has been brilliant in the last few seasons."