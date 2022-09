East Bengal 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The Red and Golds will look to put their worst league season behind them, starting on the road against Kerala Blasters

Stephen Constantine will venture into his first Indian Super League (ISL) season as East Bengal head coach with a trip to Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters in the curtain raising clash of the 2022-23 season.

A home clash against FC Goa and an away game against NorthEast United follows, with the celebrated Kolkata derby in store against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Matchday four.

GOAL brings you East Bengal's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

East Bengal Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list