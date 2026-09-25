Manchester City have suffered a heavy blow in their case over alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. Reports indicate the independent commission examining the file found the club guilty of most of the charges brought against it, though the penalties that may follow have not yet been determined.

According to The Athletic, citing journalist David Ornstein and sources familiar with the case who spoke on condition of anonymity, the commission found Manchester City guilty on 114 of 115 charges relating to non-compliance with financial regulations. The club are expected to appeal.

The case dates back to charges the Premier League brought against City over financial violations spanning 14 years, according to the file, alongside accusations of failing to cooperate fully with the investigation between 2018 and 2023.

Those charges included failing to provide accurate financial information over 9 seasons, from 2009-2010 to 2017-2018, and failing to provide full details of the wages paid to former manager Roberto Mancini between the 2009-2010 and 2012-2013 seasons.

The Premier League also accused the club of withholding detailed information about payments to players from the 2010-2011 season to 2015-2016, on top of the failure to cooperate with the subsequent investigation.

Nobody has yet set out the potential penalties. Depending on the nature of the violations the proceedings establish, they could include financial fines and points deductions. The sanctions might even apply retrospectively to previous seasons, with consequences that could reach into the Premier League titles themselves.

Manchester City, for their part, did not confirm the reports. A club spokesperson told The Athletic that "the process is still ongoing, with important aspects still to be resolved and subject to strict confidentiality", stressing that the club's position remains consistent with its statement issued in February 2023.

City had at the time expressed surprise at the charges and welcomed the referral of the case to an independent commission to weigh the evidence impartially, pending the completion of proceedings and the determination of the final position and potential penalties.