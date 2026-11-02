At a delicate stage of the season, Raja have taken the surprise decision to sack their Spanish coach Paco Jemez after a run of results that fell well short of the Green side's expectations. The move ushers in a new chapter at the club, with two eagerly awaited fixtures against Egypt's Al Ahly looming in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Raja Athletic confirmed the termination today, Monday, pointing to a slump in results and the team's failure to perform anywhere near the hoped-for level in recent weeks.

The decision followed Sunday evening's 2-0 defeat to Renaissance Berkane in the sixth round of the Moroccan league.

Berkane claimed their first win of the campaign, ending a run of four straight draws. Backed by home advantage and their own crowd, they pocketed three valuable points at Raja's expense.

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That result lifted Berkane to 7 points in twelfth place, with a game in hand, having played five. Raja stayed frozen on 6 points in thirteenth, also from five matches.

Reasons for the contract termination

The Green club set out their reasons in an official statement posted across their social media accounts.

The statement read: "Raja announces the termination of its contract with coach Paco Jemez, following a comprehensive assessment of the team's sporting situation, in light of the results achieved, the quality of performance, and the level of the team's general development not reaching the level of the sporting aspirations and objectives set out by the club."

It went on to say the sporting committee, working alongside the sporting administration, had studied the recent period and concluded that a change at the top of the technical set-up had become a necessity, aimed at injecting fresh blood into the team and pushing on with its sporting ambitions.

Raja signed off by vowing to press ahead with their sporting project with ambition and responsibility, in keeping with the club's goals, history and standing, and in answer to the hopes of their loyal fans.

Al Ahly awaits Raja's fate

The fallout from the change does not stop at domestic football. It reaches into the CAF Confederation Cup, where Raja sit in the same group as Al Ahly, Togo's Kara and Angola's Primeiro de Agosto.

Supporters on both sides are counting down to the two meetings between Al Ahly and Raja in the third and fourth rounds of the group stage. Who will the Moroccans turn to next? And can the change lift their level before they face the Egyptian champions?

Al Ahly are set to host Raja at Cairo International Stadium between 18 and 20 December in the third round. The two sides then reconvene in Morocco between 8 and 10 January for the fourth round.

So Raja open a new chapter after Jemez's exit. Al Ahly's fans, meanwhile, wait to see whether the switch will hand the Moroccans a fresh lift in the race to reach the next round.