'Earnest Stewart put him straight at the top of his list after FC Twente - PSV'

PSV suffered a painful afternoon in Enschede on Sunday. FC Twente's late comeback handed the Eindhoven side their first defeat of the Eredivisie season, 3-2. Daouda Weidmann was one of the standout performers for the Tukkers, according to Leon ten Voorde on De Ballen Verstand.

The midfielder helped lay the foundations for the comeback. He first watched Wout Weghorst score the equaliser, then fired in the winner himself after a sensational solo run.

“It is very impressive how he keeps his balance and manages to score that goal. That was top class,” Ten Voorde begins. The club watcher believes Earnest Stewart, PSV’s technical director, would have immediately written down Weidmann’s name.

“I think Earnest Stewart, PSV’s technical director, drove back to Eindhoven, opened his laptop and put Weidmann at the top of his wish list,” said Ten Voorde.

“This boy has something,” he continues. “He has a technical gift and a dribble that you do not see very often on Dutch pitches. That sounds lofty, but this boy has something special.”

Ten Voorde then added: “It has been a long time since we have seen such a comfortable player on the ball in Enschede. He has an extra burst, dictates the tempo and wins duels. If he keeps his head screwed on, he has a very fine career ahead of him.”

Last summer, Twente signed Weidmann from RKC Waalwijk for around one million euros. He has since grown into a key player in John van den Brom's side, with Sunday's winner against PSV his standout moment so far. The 23-year-old Frenchman remains under contract in Enschede until the middle of 2030.