Early blow for UEFA: European federation announces support for World Cup sale project

The Czech Republic have broken ranks with European football, rebelling against UEFA's decision to boycott FIFA tournaments and throwing early support behind Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to hand the running of the World Cup to a private company.

Their stance lands just hours before UEFA's emergency meeting, chaired by Aleksander Ceferin this Thursday, where 55 national associations gather to rally opposition to FIFA's new project.

David Trunda, president of the Czech Football Association, made no secret of his enthusiasm for the scheme, to be named "FIFA Forward Enterprise". He believes it will deliver enormous funding to develop infrastructure and back youth sectors across his country.

Trunda told the "Sky News" network: "I can see the development of Czech football through close work and cooperation with President Infantino and his team. We need more details, but I see a clear positive impact of FIFA's intentions in this new plan."

He added: "Since my election more than a year ago, all the projects we have implemented in cooperation with FIFA have been very positive for the development of football."

FIFA announced the founding of its new company last Tuesday. It will take over all of the governing body's profit-generating activities, including the World Cup, television broadcasting rights, sponsorship contracts, ticket sales and event organisation. FIFA plan to sell up to 20% of the shares to external investors from investment funds and private entities, while keeping the majority 80% stake.